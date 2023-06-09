Russia’s overnight precision strikes disrupt Ukrainian army’s supplies — top brass

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered strikes by seaborne and airborne precision weapons against Ukrainian depots storing foreign-made ammunition, armaments and equipment, including drones, disrupting the enemy’s supplies in the combat area, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"Last night, Russian forces delivered multiple strikes by seaborne and airborne long-range precision weapons against depots storing foreign-made ammunition, armaments and military equipment, including unmanned aerial vehicles. All the designated targets were hit. The strikes disrupted the supplies of Ukrainian troops in the areas of combat operations," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize two Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces neutralized two Ukrainian subversive groups and destroyed over 30 enemy troops in the Kupyansk area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the western battlegroup struck the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Novomlynsk, Molchanovo and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region and Rozovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. In areas near the settlements of Olshana in the Kharkov Region and Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the activity of two Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles, an Uragan multiple rocket launcher and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed in that direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate over 50 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian combat aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrowers destroyed over 50 Ukrainian troops and neutralized an enemy subversive group in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems from the battlegroup Center inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Yampolovka and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Near the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group was thwarted," the spokesman said.

In all, Russian forces destroyed over 50 Ukrainian personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, two Gvozdika motorized artillery systems in that direction in the past 24 hours, and also a D-20 howitzer of the enemy’s mechanized brigade in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar near Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, he said.

Russian forces destroy over 400 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk battles

Russian forces destroyed over 400 Ukrainian troops in battles in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 410 Ukrainian personnel, four tanks, eight infantry fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system and a Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in the battles in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Near the settlement of Krasnogorovka, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 79th air assault brigade was obliterated, the general reported.

Russian forces repulse six Ukrainian army attacks in Donetsk area in past day

Russian forces repulsed six Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area and prevented the enemy from breaking into their defenses over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, the tensest battles took place in areas near the settlements of Maryinka and Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The southern battlegroup successfully repulsed six attacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 110th mechanized, 59th motorized infantry and 79th air assault brigades in the direction of the communities of Khimik, Krasnogorovka, Pervomaiskoye and the northern outskirts of Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy was stopped from breaking into our defenses," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repulse four Ukrainian attacks near Vremevka in DPR

Russian forces repulsed four Ukrainian attacks near the settlement of Vremevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, Ukrainian armed formations continued offensive operations in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions. In the area of the Vremevka protrusion, units of the battlegroup East repulsed four enemy attacks carried out by two battalion tactical groups reinforced by tanks in areas near the settlements of Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Novosyolka, Storozhevoye and Neskuchnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In the Zaporozhye direction, two Ukrainian attacks were repelled in the past 24 hours near the settlements of Novodanilovka and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region as a result of decisive and professional actions by Russian troop units, air strikes and artillery fire, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 680 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed roughly 680 Ukrainian troops and 35 tanks in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The Ukrainian army’s total losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to 680 Ukrainian personnel, 35 tanks, 11 infantry fighting vehicles, 19 armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, including three HMMWV vehicles, and a French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery gun," the spokesman said.

Russian heavy flamethrower systems inflicted damage on two manpower and military hardware amassments of the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized brigade south of the town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region. Operational/tactical aircraft of Russia’s battlegroup East struck the enemy reserves in areas near the settlements of Gulyaipole, Omelnik and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army’s signal center in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian command posts in the Donetsk People’s Republic and a signal center in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, a signal center of the 102nd territorial defense brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Also, "in the area of the town of Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, two command/observation posts of units from the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized brigade were eliminated," the general reported.

During the last 24-hour period, combat aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 97 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 126 areas, he said.

Russian forces destroy 70 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 70 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 70 Ukrainian personnel, 10 armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian combat aircraft down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter in Zaporozhye area

Russian combat aircraft shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter in the Zaporozhye Region and air defenses downed an enemy Su-25 ground attack plane in the Kherson Region over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 plane in an air combat near the settlement of Novoye Zaporozhye in the Zaporozhye Region. Air defense capabilities downed a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 plane near the settlement of Babino in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses intercept two Storm Shadow missiles, 14 HIMARS rockets

Russian air defense forces intercepted two Storm Shadow missiles and 14 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, two Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 14 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system were intercepted," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Ogurtsovo and Olshana in the Kharkov Region, Zhitlovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Volodino and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Sladkaya Balka in the Zaporozhye Region, Bratolyubovka, Peschanoye and Vasilyevka in the Kherson Region, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 440 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 238 helicopters, 4,555 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 surface-to-air missile systems, 9,798 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,122 multiple rocket launchers, 5,062 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,838 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.