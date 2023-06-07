US wages undeclared war against Russia, Belarus — Russia’s top security official

MINSK, June 7. /TASS/. Washington is waging an undeclared war against Moscow and Minsk, with Western politicians stating this openly, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said during a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Volfovich.

"The US is waging an undeclared war against Russia and Belarus, aiming to destroy the national identity and the people of our countries. Today, Western politicians state this openly and point this out in their documents," Patrushev said.

He believes that the US "does not want a strong Russia, and it wants to either divide or eliminate it in order to dominate Eurasian territory, pumping out natural resources."

In order to achieve this goal, the Americans and the British are using the capabilities of NATO and the EU, Ukrainian neo-Nazis and NGOs, as well as Ukraine’s puppet government, the official believes.

According to Patrushev, the West's plans for Belarus are also clear.

"They include staging a color revolution and bringing a puppet government into power," he said. "The West was unable to stage a coup in Minsk in 2020, but Washington has not abandoned its plans."

Meanwhile, he stated that Belarus remains Russia’s closest ally and strategic partner.

"We are strengthening our common defense capabilities, and together we are countering the external sanctions pressure and attempts to interfere in our internal affairs," Patrushev concluded.