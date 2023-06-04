Putin allocates enough time to meetings on special operation — spokesman

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin devotes as much time to meetings on the progress of the special military operation as he needs as commander-in-chief, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on Sunday.

"Exactly as much as it is necessary for the commander-in-chief to exercise overall leadership," the Kremlin spokesman said, answering a question.

A fragment of the program was posted on its host Pavel Zarubin’s Telegram channel on Sunday.