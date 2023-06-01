Attempts to push Kiev into further confrontation with Russia doomed to failure — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Any attempts by the West to send weapons to Ukraine or encourage Kiev to continue its confrontation with Russia will fail, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment on Thursday.

"No matter how hard the collective West tries to supply Ukrainian troops with weapons or encourage the Ukrainian authorities to continue their confrontation with Russia, these attempts are doomed to failure," she emphasized. The Russian diplomat reiterated with confidence that the goals of protecting civilians, denazifying and demilitarizing Ukraine as well as eradicating threats being posed from Ukrainian territory "will certainly be attained" as part of the special military operation.

Meanwhile, the United States and its NATO allies continue to "pump the Kiev regime with the latest weapons," Zakharova noted as she referred to the online Ukraine Contact Group meeting last week where a decision was made to establish an international coalition to provide Kiev with fighter jets. According to the diplomat, Denmark and the Netherlands may lead this coalition and send F-16s to Kiev as well as train Ukrainian pilots on the aircraft.

Zakharova slammed the initiative as a move by Washington to capitalize on the Ukraine conflict. "Ultimately, it is the Europeans who follow the US’ lead in [foreign] policy, rather than the Americans, who will reap the bitter fruit of reckless escalation in Ukraine," she warned.