Russia to ensure ZNPP security, prevent violations by Kiev and West

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia will continue to protect the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, guarding against any violations of the recommended security measures from Kiev and the West, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In light of the recommendations to strengthen the safety of the ZNPP that were mentioned in the statement by the IAEA director general, we will continue to protect the plant in a way that won’t give a chance to Kiev and the collective West to violate them grossly and irresponsibly," the statement said.

"We will take all necessary measures to strengthen the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in accordance with our national legislation and the commitments we took on under relevant international legal instruments, of which our country is a member," Grushko said.