Kenya interested in developing ties with Russia at Russia-Africa summit — Lavrov

NAIROBI /Kenya/, May 29. /TASS/. Kenya is interested in new agreements and in developing cooperation with the Russian side as the Russia-Africa summit is of particular importance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Monday.

"We also spoke about developing ties between Russia and the African Union. Here, as we all understand, the second Russia-Africa summit that will be held in July in St. Petersburg, will be of particular importance," he said following a meeting with Speaker of the Kenyan National Assembly (lower house of parliament) Moses Wetangula. "We expect the decisions that are being prepared <…> to facilitate the expansion of practical cooperation and development of our interaction on the international arena where Africa on an absolutely reasonable basis sets forth its intentions to become a full-fledged center of a multipolar world order that is being formed," the minister said.

The second summit and economic forum Russia-Africa will take place on July 26-29 in St. Petersburg. The event was held for the first time on October 22-24, 2019 in Russia’s Sochi.