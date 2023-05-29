Ukrainian Air Force spokesman confirms damage to airfield in Khmelnitsky Region

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The infrastructure of a military airfield in Ukraine’s Khmelnitsky Region was damaged on Monday night, Yury Ignat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said on Monday.

The Khmelnitsky Region military administration said earlier in the day that a military facility had been hit during the night, with five aircraft on its territory being damaged and a fire breaking out at fuel and military equipment depots.

"There is some damage there. We cannot disclose all the details. The fire has been contained. I think everything will be restored there and everything will operate normally," he said in an interview with local television channels. "We cannot dwell on the consequences of these strikes," he added.

In September 2021, Ukraine’s defense ministry said that the airfield in Starokonstantinovo in the Khmelnitsky Region was Ukraine’s first to be certified in accordance with NATO standards after being modernized with the United States’ support.

An air raid warning was issued across Ukraine last night. Explosions were reported in the country’s capital city of Kiev and in the Vinnitsa, Zhitomir, Kiev, Kirovograd, Lvov, Odessa, Poltava and Khmelnitsky Regions. The Odessa administration reported damage to the port infrastructure and a fire. A fire was also reported in Kiev’s Svyatoshinsky district.