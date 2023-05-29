Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian arms depot in Kherson area, top brass reports

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian armament depot in the Kherson area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"In the area of the settlement of Berislav in the Kherson Region, a hangar storing armaments and military equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 126th territorial defense brigade was destroyed. In addition, a command/observation post and an artillery armament depot of the Ukrainian army’s 110th mechanized brigade were destroyed in the area of the settlement of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 87 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 124 areas," the general reported.