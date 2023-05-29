Kenyan president briefed on details of Russia’s approach to Ukrainian crisis — Lavrov

NAIROBI /Kenya/, May 29. /TASS/. The Russian side briefed Kenyan President William Ruto on what exactly it is doing with regard to the situation in Ukraine, and Nairobi was receptive to this information, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We exchanged views on the situation on the European continent. In this context, President [of Kenya William] Ruto considered what is happening around Ukraine as well. We informed him about what we think about the situation, something that developed as a result of the West’s policy of creating direct threats to Russia’s security, pandering to the Kiev regime, destroying everything Russian, our entire common history, and discriminating against Russian-speaking Ukrainian nationals," he said. "I think that our partners understand, at least, they showed gratitude for a thorough conversation on this topic."

Lavrov arrived in the Kenyan capital city Nairobi on Monday. The program of his visit includes talks with the country’s political leadership. Lavrov’s previous visit to Kenya took place in 2010.

Earlier this year, the top Russian diplomat carried out two African tours. In January, he visited South Africa, Eswatini, Angola, and Eritrea. In February, he visited Mali, Mauritania, and Sudan. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Lavrov is scheduled to take part in a BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) ministerial meeting in Cape Town from June 1 to 2.