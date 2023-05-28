Putin congratulates Erdogan on winning presidential race - Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on winning the presidential race, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday.

"Dear Mr. Erdogan, my dear friend, please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election as president. The victory at the elections is a logical result of your selfless work as head of the Turkish Republic, a vivid evidence of the Turkish people’s support for your efforts toward strengthening the state sovereignty and independent foreign policy," Putin said in a congratulatory telegram.

"We highly value your personal contribution to the development of friendly Russian-Turkish relations, mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres. I would like to reiterate our readiness to continue our constructive dialogue of the current issues on the bilateral, regional, and international agenda," Putin stressed. "We attach great significance to the implementation of our joint projects, first of all, for the construction of the Akkuyu NPP and the establishment of a gas hub in Turkey."

The Russian president wished the Turkish leader "new successes in the responsible activities as the head of state, as well as good health and prosperity."

According to the Anadolu news agency, Erdogan is leading the runoff presidential poll with 51.97% of votes after counting 99.9% of ballots. His rival, opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has 48.03%