Putin signs 13 joint documents with EAEU colleagues following summit in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the participants of a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council took part in a ceremony to sign the final documents, according to the Kremlin website.

The sides signed 13 documents in total. Among them are the orders on the implementation of liberalization plans for individual service sectors within the EAEU and the results of the monitoring of the implementation in 2021-2022 by the member states of the union of the provisions of the rules of regulation of trade in services, institutions and activities.

The participants of the meeting also signed a protocol with amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union of May 29, 2014, which changes the conditions of financial support for the implementation of joint cooperation projects in the industrial sector by the member states of the EAEU.

The list of signed documents is supplemented by the order on the time and place of the next meeting of the EAEU.