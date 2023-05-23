Medvedev sees no partners in West for talks on security guarantees

VIENTIANE, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said he’s confident the West doesn’t want peace and there’s no one in the West who could be a partner in any talks on security guarantees.

He said in an interview with the RT television channel that there’s no hope yet for talks on security guarantees to continue and added, "There’s no one to talk to."

"They don't want peace. They want war. They don't want cooperation. They want confrontation. They are trying in every way to hurt our country," Medvedev said.

Medvedev called negotiations on security guarantees with the West a "waste of time" because the West wasn’t prepared for dialogue with Russia.

"It was a waste of time. The efforts made were in vain. They weren’t ready for dialogue," the official said, when asked about his efforts to agree with his Western counterparts on security guarantees for Russia when he was president and prime minister.