Beijing to expand trade, economic ties with Moscow — premier of State Council of China

SHANGHAI, May 23. /TASS/. China is ready to expand trade and economic ties with Russia, as well as increase their quality, Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang said in an address to participants of the Russian-Chinese Business Forum in Shanghai.

"Amid today’s global economic recovery we are facing numerous challenges, as uncertainty and instability are mounting. China is committed to high-quality development and top-level openness. We are ready to strengthen our mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries, including Russia. The Chinese side is ready to continue expanding trade and economic ties, as well as boost interaction in terms of quantity and quality," according to the address read out by Vice Premier of the State Council He Lifeng at the forum’s opening.

Positive dynamics are already being seen in practical cooperation between the two countries, Qiang pointed out. Mutual trade rose by almost one third in 2022, and by another 41.3% in the first four months of this year, he added. "China has been Russia’s biggest trade partner for 13 consecutive years, with the scale of mutual investment surging," the Premier of the State Council stated.