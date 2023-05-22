Donetsk leader says regional air defenses can adapt to fend off long-range missile attacks

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The air defenses of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) are capable of rapid adaptation, particularly to Ukraine’s long-range missile attacks, Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

"Our air defenses can change their parameters rather quickly, searching for - and finding - ways of countering [Ukrainian] shelling attacks," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel when asked how difficult it was to intercept long-range missiles and whether the DPR was prepared to do so.

A DPR law enforcement official told TASS on May 20 that the Ukrainian armed forces had carried out an attack on the city of Mariupol, presumably using UK-supplied Storm Shadow long-range missiles.