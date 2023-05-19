Ukraine redeploying reserves near Artyomovsk amid heavy losses, says LPR officer

LUGANSK, May 19. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military command has been promptly redeploying reserves near Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine) and Chasov Yar due to heavy losses at this sector of the front, Andrey Marochko, a retired colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), told TASS on Friday.

"Near Artyomovsk and Chasov Yar, separate groups of reserves of Ukraine’s armed formations were seen being redeployed to where there is a need to make for up irretrievable and sanitary losses," Marochko said, citing Russian reconnaissance data.

According to him, wounded Ukrainian soldiers are being promptly replaced on the battlefield; often, when those are evacuated from the line of engagement, reinforcements are brought in by medical vehicles.

On Thursday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Colonel-General Igor Konashenkov reported that Russian assault teams continued battles for Artyomovsk with the paratroopers’ support.