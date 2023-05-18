Moscow, Kiev agree to receive Pope Francis’ special envoys — website

VATICAN, May 18. /TASS/. Moscow and Kiev agreed to Pope Francis’ proposal to receive his special representatives in order to discuss a ceasefire. According to Vatican’s Il Sismografo, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti may travel to Moscow as a special representative, while Head of the Episcopal Conference of Italy, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi may travel to Kiev.

According to Il Sismografo, both sides accepted the offer for the meetings, but the "preparation is extremely difficult, and the progress is currently extremely modest." According to the website, this may constitute Vatican’s "peace mission" that Pope Francis announced on his way from Budapest in late April; however, the website refrained from providing any details, because the mission "is not public yet."

Back then, TASS sources in Vatican also said that the peace mission may include a mission of Vatican diplomats or representatives.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who had an audience with Pope Francis last Saturday, claimed that Kiev "requires no mediators," because he has no intention to engage in peace talks. Local observers perceived it as a rather rude rejection of the Pope’s offer.