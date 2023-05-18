Confrontation is dead end in international relations — Lavrov

KAZAN, May 18. /TASS/. Russia proceeds from the fact that the development of international relations in a confrontational mode is a dead end, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a welcoming video address to the participants of the 14th international economic forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum on Thursday.

"Russia consistently assumes that the development of international relations in a confrontational mode is a dead-end way. It is necessary to avoid senseless and extremely dangerous confrontation between world centers. A new, verified balance of interests is in great demand. It is important to ensure that the emerging multipolar world order be governed not by force, but precisely by law, based on the UN Charter and, above all, on unconditional respect for the principle of the sovereign equality of states. It is necessary to seek collective and effective solutions to the urgent problems of our time. In this respect the role of diplomats is hard to overestimate," Lavrov pointed out.

Lavrov described the strengthening of "a new, more stable, fair and democratic polycentric world order" as a mainstream trend of modern international development.

"The new world centers in Eurasia, the Asia-Pacific Region, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America are making impressive progress in various fields - with reliance on independence, state sovereignty and cultural and civilizational identity. At the same time, they are guided by their own national interests and pursue an independent foreign policy," Lavrov stressed.