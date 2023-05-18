Russian troops destroy Ukrainian mortar team, howitzer in Kherson area

GENICHESK, May 18. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian mortar team and a howitzer with ammunition in the Kherson area over the past day, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Thursday.

"Yesterday, artillery fire near the settlement of Nikolayevka destroyed a 120mm mortar team and ammunition, killing six Ukrainian soldiers and wounding another two," the spokesman said.

At night, artillery fire near the settlement of Ponyatovka destroyed a Ukrainian Msta-B howitzer with ammunition, killing four and wounding another four Ukrainian soldiers, he said.