Senior Russian diplomat sees US using methods of state terrorism to preserve its hegemony

TOMSK, May 16. /TASS/. The United States has been using the methods of state terrorism to preserve its global hegemony, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Tuesday.

"The US and its allies are making attempts to cling to the elusive position of the sole mentor, while not shunning any methods, unfortunately, including, the methods of state terrorism," the senior Russian diplomat said, addressing the third Central Asian Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club in Tomsk.

According to Galuzin, a war in the economic, information, and legal spheres is being waged against Russia, apart from a military aggression. "Such a dangerous line of the West is being projected onto Central Asia. <…> Obviously, their efforts are aimed at containing Russia, isolating the region from our country and gradually transforming it into a springboard for posing threats to our southern borders," he added.