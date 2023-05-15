Russian air defenses destroy 21 Ukrainian military drones in past day, top brass reports

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down 21 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"Twenty-one Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in areas near the settlements of Novopokrovka, Vodyanoye and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region, Lyubimovka and Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, Gorlovka, Peski and Volodino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kremennaya and Novokrasnyanka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses down Storm Shadow cruise missile

Russian air defense forces shot down a Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted seven HARM anti-radar missiles, a Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile and 10 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 145 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 145 Ukrainian troops and two motorized artillery systems in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Berestovoye and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region. The enemy’s losses in that area amounted to 145 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, two Gvozdika motorized artillery systems and a D-20 howitzer," the spokesman said.

During the past night, Russian forces neutralized three Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups in the Kharkov Region, the general added.

Russian forces destroy over 75 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian combat aircraft and artillery destroyed over 75 Ukrainian troops and a motorized artillery system in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery from the battlegroup Center inflicted damage on the Ukrainian manpower and equipment near the settlement of Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

"Over 75 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 235 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries in Donetsk advance

Russian forces destroyed roughly 235 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries in their advance in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, the enemy’s losses totaled as many as 235 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, one tank, four armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and also D-20, D-30 and Msta-B howitzers," the spokesman said.

Russian assault teams press ahead with offensive in western Artyomovsk

Russian assault teams continued their offensive in the western part of Artyomovsk over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, the tensest battles continued to be carried out by the assault teams in the western outskirts of the city of Artyomovsk and also by the units of the 4th motorized infantry brigade near the settlement of Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Chasov Yar and Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general specified.

"The aircraft flew seven sorties in that area in the past 24 hours. The battlegroup’s artillery accomplished 72 firing objectives," Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces eliminate over 150 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces eliminated over 150 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft and artillery from Russia’s battlegroup East struck the Ukrainian army units near the settlements of Vodyanoye and Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the spokesman specified.

"The enemy’s losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to over 150 Ukrainian personnel and five motor vehicles," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 30 Ukrainian troops, armored vehicle in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 30 Ukrainian troops and an armored combat vehicle in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, an armored combat vehicle and four motor vehicles were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate two Ukrainian subversive groups in LPR

Russian forces eliminated two Ukrainian subversive groups in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Units of the 76th air assault division eliminated two subversive/reconnaissance groups in the area of the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian combat aircraft down Ukrainian Mi-24, Mi-8 helicopters

Russian combat aircraft shot down two Ukrainian military helicopters in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down Ukrainian Air Force Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters near the settlements of Selidovo and Brusovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out US-made counter-battery radar in DPR

Russian forces destroyed a US-made counter-battery radar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Krivaya Luka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Operational/tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 68 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 97 areas in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 425 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 233 helicopters, 4,156 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 surface-to-air missile systems, 9,169 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,100 multiple rocket launchers, 4,821 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,214 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.