Russian air defenses down Storm Shadow cruise missile in Ukraine op, top brass reports

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down an Anglo-French Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted seven HARM anti-radar missiles, a Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile and 10 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

The mission of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes reported earlier on Monday that the Ukrainian military had delivered a strike with two Anglo-French Storm Shadow missiles against Lugansk on the morning of May 15, smashing windows in seven apartment buildings and damaging an administrative building and two cars.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian military attacked Lugansk with Storm Shadow missiles on May 12 and 13.

Delivery of Storm Shadow missiles to Kiev regime

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced on May 11 the transfer of Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles to the Kiev regime. He said that the missiles had an operational range of 250-300 km.

As editor of the Arsenal of the Fatherland military journal Alexey Leonkov told TASS, the Storm Shadow is an anti-ship missile that is also capable of striking ground targets. The missile was developed as the Anglo-French version of the US Tomahawk missile. The Storm Shadow missile is capable of accelerating to 800 km/h and performing a low-observable flight at a low altitude, for example just over a forest edge.