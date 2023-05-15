Two explosions rock Lugansk, politician says

LUGANSK, May 15. /TASS/. Two explosions occurred near a bus terminal in the city of Lugansk on Monday morning, the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) former Ambassador to Moscow Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Two blasts were recorded near Lugansk’s bus terminal. Must have been missiles. The same scenario was implemented," he wrote on Telegram.

On May 12, the Ukrainian military fired two cruise missiles at Lugansk, leaving six children wounded. According to the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes, the attack involved British Storm Shadow missiles that were earlier said to have been provided to Kiev.

On May 13, the Ukrainian military fired a Storm Shadow missile at the Yubileiny settlement in Lugansk, leaving two civilians wounded. The attack also damaged seven apartment buildings, 25 garages, 15 cars and a power line.