Tokyo encourages media Russophobia, which negatively affects Russians in Japan — diplomat

TOKYO, May 9. /TASS/. The Japanese authorities are encouraging a campaign to stir up anti-Russian rhetoric in the media, which has a negative impact on the daily lives of Russians in Japan, Russia’s temporary charge d'affaires in Japan Gennady Ovechko said in an interview with TASS.

"Following the launch of the special military operation, the world witnessed a campaign against Russia and its citizens that was unmatched in its Russophobic fervor. Unfortunately, Japan was no exception. Anti-Russian sentiments erupted throughout the local information space, including the media, social networks, and blogosphere," he stressed.

This, in turn, had a negative impact on the lives of Russian citizens living in Japan and led to the infringement of their social and economic rights, the diplomat added.

At the same time, Japan and Russia, despite Russophobic sentiments in the Japanese media, continue to maintain deep cultural ties, Ovechko told TASS. "Despite the rampant Russophobia in the media, we maintain traditionally deep cultural ties. The annual Russian culture festival in Japan is appropriately at the center of them. We are deeply thankful to the festival's organizing committee, our Japanese friends, partners, and like-minded individuals for their consistent efforts to deepen the cultural links that unite our peoples. We are convinced that these efforts will be duly appreciated by numerous true connoisseurs of high culture and the general public," the diplomat said.