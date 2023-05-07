Medvedev expects perpetrators of attack on writer to get long prison terms

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev expects that the perpetrators of a terrorist attack on writer Zakhar Prilepin will get long prison terms.

"The perpetrators have confessed to having been recruited by the Banderite government’s intelligence agencies. Under criminal law, they will be tried for conducting a terrorist attack like other criminals and sentenced to long prison terms," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

He praised the work of law enforcement officers and highlighted the need to make sure that the perpetrators of the attack and the like "understand one simple thing: those sentenced to life imprisonment (because of a moratorium on the death penalty) can face accidents in jail that will end their prison terms due to the death of the convinced persons."

On Saturday morning, an explosive device went off in Zakhar Prilepin’s Audi Q7. The incident, which occurred in the village of Pionersky in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region, left the writer wounded and killed his driver. There were no other casualties, the police said. A criminal case was launched under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (Act of Terrorism). Law enforcement officials told TASS that a sabotage group might have been behind the attack. A man named Alexander Permyakov, detained on suspicion of being involved in the assassination attempt, testified to having acted on instructions from Ukrainian intelligence agencies.