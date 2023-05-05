US Department of Energy has carte blanche to fund bio programs — Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The US Department of Energy freely finances US military-biological programs because it is not accountable to the Department of the Treasury, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said on Friday.

"The non-transparent nature of the Department of Energy’s activities is revealed by the fact that it enjoys the exclusive right not to return to the Department of the Treasury unused money for the fiscal year and spend it on purposes that are not declared in the budget. <…> Such an approach does not require approval from the US Congress and makes it possible to freely finance American military-biological programs," he told a briefing on the analysis on documents related to the US military-biological activities.

Kirillov recalled that in 2023 the US Department of Energy allocated $105 million to finance the program entitled Biopreparedness Research Virtual Environment, which is supposed to study the specifics of the epidemic spread of especially dangerous diseases.

He cited US politician Robert Kennedy, who said that Washington had been spending more than two billion US dollars annually on bioweapons programs since the beginning of the 2000s.