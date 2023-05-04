Moscow ready to respond to West’s attempts to destroy Russia, envoy says

MINSK, May 4. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to respond to the West’s attempts to destroy Russia and is determined to secure a victory, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov told reporters on Thursday.

"Today, we stand at the ready to respond to the West’s attempts to destroy Russia. Victory will be ours, we have no doubt about it," he emphasized.

According to the diplomat, along with citizens of the other countries of the former Soviet Union, the Russian people are heirs to the legacy of those victorious people who rose to the challenge and crushed Nazi Germany, which up until then had brought all of Europe to its knees.

"Unfortunately, after the passage of only a few decades, the West is now attempting to re-enact what happened in the 1940s. We can see how they are fostering the revival of Nazism with Ukraine assigned to play the role of the ‘anti-Russia’ with Western backing. As we are hearing today, the West is now seeking to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, but we believe that is impossible," the ambassador noted.

Gryzlov emphasized that a people who cherish the legacy of their victorious warrior ancestors cannot betray this heritage. "The enemy will be destroyed and absolutely no one has any doubt about that," he stressed.