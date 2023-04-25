West doesn’t have same pull in world as it did 50 years ago, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The new emerging world order does not appeal to the West but these countries can no longer dictate to other countries like they used to, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said at the Znanie (Knowledge) educational marathon on Tuesday.

"The new world order based on partnership and mutual respect does not appeal to the Western world at all. However, where 50 years ago they could effectively impose their will on the whole world, things are different now," the politician pointed out.

According to him, major stock markets and financial activities will gradually move from the US and Europe to Asia. "In fact, this process is already underway and it’s hard to stop. China and India are increasing their influence, and Russia is their long-term and promising geostrategic partner. Our ties with African and Latin American nations are also getting stronger," Medvedev added.

"This means the final collapse of the Bretton Woods financial system and the possible failure of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. And then, consequently, the abandonment of the euro and the dollar as global reserve currencies will be just around the corner, which is what the elites in these countries are so afraid of," the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council noted. In his view, "clearly, digital currencies will spread, including the so-called digital fiat currencies backed by governments."

When speaking about possible scenarios for the future, he wondered "what is the worst-case scenario for us, for example?" "Is the collapse of the European Union or America the worst-case scenario or not? Maybe it’s just the disgraceful end that our enemies will face?" Medvedev added.