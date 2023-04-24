Surface drones attempting attack on Sevastopol naval base launched from Odessa

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The surface drones used to attack the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s base in Sevastopol during the night on April 24 were launched from the port city of Odessa, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

"The analysis of the route of the Ukrainian surface drones revealed that all of them were launched from the waters in the port of Odessa, which was designated for the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. They were deployed in the zone of the humanitarian corridor that is also used to export agricultural products from Ukraine," the ministry said.