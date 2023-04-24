Russia, other countries to shatter West’s domination in information sphere — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia and other countries that are interested in fair treatment will eventually shatter the West's global information monopoly and dominance, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

Speaking at the Znaniye (Knowledge) enlightenment marathon on Monday, the Kremlin official drew attention to the West's silence about the background of the current situation in Ukraine.

"This is how this information world is set up. This is how this Western monopoly on information flows works. But this global monopoly is already being eroded. Sooner or later not only we, but also other countries that are interested in fair treatment all together will shatter this Western monopoly and domination in the information sphere," Peskov stressed.

He drew attention to the fact that during the current education marathon a great deal had already been said about "unprecedented hybrid warfare, which is being conducted against Russia in different disguises."

"This requires our willpower, faith in our rightness, confidence in our abilities, creativity, persistence, activity and understanding of what is happening," the Kremlin spokesman said. "These lies are an integral part of the hybrid war against us," he added. "Sometimes there are plain lies, sometimes there is deliberate understatement, sometimes there is intentional one-sided coverage of certain events that happen to us or around us. And sometimes it's distortion of facts," Peskov said. "All such cases are best described with just one short nice word - lie."

There are many examples of this kind, he stressed.

"They are an everyday occurrence. Every day those who work both at the forefront of information confrontation, our diplomats, our military, our economists, our government, and our cultural workers are confronted with these lies. Every day these lies have to be corrected, refuted and eliminated," Peskov said.

Western lies

He recalled the situation at the start of the special military operation.

"Russia is allegedly to blame for everything, for everything that is going on, Russia is aggressive, Russia started the special military operation, not provoked by anything and without any reason. These are a monstrous lies," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

"Those who say such things never mention the whole backstory. Nor do they ever show our President [Vladimir] Putin speaking about those events. Only we can see this. That's how the information world works, that's how the Western monopoly on information flows works," Peskov told the audience.

He stressed that the West never talked about "how people in Donbass were losing their lives for eight years and how children in Donbass were killed."

"They never show children’s cemeteries in Donbass, they never talk about the old people who died as a result of eight years of bombardments. This is the reality, but they keep lying. They argue that things like that never happened," Peskov said. He stressed that the West had never said anything about the "government coup in Ukraine."

"They stay silent. They never utter the word 'coup’," Peskov said.