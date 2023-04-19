Kiev morphed into neo-Nazi dictatorship after onset of martial law, Russian MFA says

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The Kiev regime, as a consequence of introducing martial law, has built an authoritarian regime in the country, essentially morphing into a neo-Nazi dictatorship, according to a report by the Russian Foreign Ministry on the situation with human rights in Ukraine published on Wednesday.

"The conditions created by [Kiev] as a consequence of introducing martial law have made it possible to build an authoritarian regime in the country characterized by an absolute monopoly on power, extrajudicial reprisals, strict censorship, the virtual elimination of independent media outlets and the eradication of the political opposition, total state propaganda, the active search for traitors, made-up Russian spies and saboteurs. The current regime, adopting the ideology and practices of Ukrainian national radicals, has essentially morphed into a neo-Nazi dictatorship," the report said.

Additionally, it is noted that following the beginning of Russia’s special military operation, the Kiev regime abandoned any attempts to "create the appearance of maintaining law and order and observing human rights in the country."