Ukrainians using foreign languages in radio messages to stymie Russian forces — ex-officer

LUGANSK, April 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces are attempting to hamper Russian intelligence gathering in the area of responsibility of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps by conducting radio communications in foreign languages, Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant-colonel in the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic, told TASS.

"Enemy radio communications in foreign languages have been detected in the area of responsibility of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps with the aim of hampering the work of our intelligence agencies," he said, citing Russian intelligence data.

Marochko said Ukrainian servicemen use both widely spoken foreign languages as well as less common languages and dialects.

The people conducting such communications are mostly [native] Russian and Ukrainian speakers because their call signs are in these languages and they shift between languages when they speak," he said.