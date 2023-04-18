Mayor: Kiev's shelling of DPR’s Yasinovataya kills seven civilians, wounds 30 in two weeks

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian shelling of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s Yasinovataya over the past two weeks killed seven civilians and wounded 30 others, Dmitry Shevchenko, the head of the town’s administration, reported on Tuesday.

"Over the past two weeks there is an acute phase. Some 30 civilians were wounded over the past two weeks alone. Unfortunately, we have seven casualties: young people, adults of all ages. These are the people who were killed in the town," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

Yasinovataya is a city north of Donetsk with a population of over 30,000 people. It is home to a major railway hub and a number of industrial enterprises, including the Yasinovataya machine-building plant. Since the beginning of the conflict in Donbass, Ukrainian forces have been regularly shelling the town and its environs.