MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russian reconnaissance teams uncovered and destroyed a Ukrainian army stronghold near Ugledar in the Donetsk area, killing 12 militants, Spokesman for the Battlegroup East Alexander Gordeyev told TASS on Friday.

"Reconnaissance forces and capabilities uncovered and the teams of Giatsint guns destroyed an enemy stronghold in the area of Ugledar, eliminating as many as 12 militants," the spokesman said.

In the southern Donetsk area, Russian forces repelled two enemy strikes from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, he said.

"The teams of S-300 and Buk surface-to-air missile systems shot down seven rockets. Msta howitzer fire wiped out an enemy anti-tank missile system squad near Ugledar," Gordeyev said.

In addition, the crew of a Russian Osa-AKM air defense system shot down a Valkyrie unmanned aerial vehicle of the Ukrainian army, the spokesman added.

"In the Zaporozhye area, a Zoopark artillery reconnaissance system detected and the teams of Gvozdika self-propelled artillery guns destroyed two enemy howitzers near the settlements of Marfopol and Gulyaipole in counter-battery fire," the spokesman said.