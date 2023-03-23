Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army’s fuel depot in Zaporozhye area — top brass

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian army’s fuel depot in the Zaporozhye Region over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"In the area of the settlement of Zaliznichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, a depot storing fuel and lubricants of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, operational/tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 76 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 114 areas, the general specified.

Battles in Kupyansk direction

Russian forces destroyed roughly 70 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup struck the Ukrainian army units near the settlements of Artyomovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Dvurechnaya and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

The strikes eliminated enemy manpower and equipment, the general said.

"The enemy’s total losses amounted to 70 Ukrainian personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, two pickup trucks, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, and also a US-made M777 artillery system," Konashenkov reported.

Battles in Krasny Liman direction

Russian forces eliminated over 80 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, assault and army aviation aircraft, artillery and units of the battlegroup Center inflicted damage on the enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Yampolovka and Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic in their active operations," the spokesman said.

Over 80 Ukrainian personnel, two armored vehicles, three pickup trucks and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in that area in the past 24 hours, the general specified.

Battles in Donetsk direction

Russian forces destroyed over 250 Ukrainian troops in their advance in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, over 250 Ukrainian personnel, six tanks, five armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of active operations by units and artillery of the southern battlegroup," the spokesman said.

Also, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 53rd mechanized brigade was obliterated near the community of Lastochkino, the general added.

Battles in southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions

Russian forces destroyed roughly 50 Ukrainian troops and two howitzers in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup East struck the Ukrainian army units near the communities of Ugledar and Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the spokesman specified.

"The enemy’s losses totaled as many as 50 Ukrainian personnel, a pickup truck, three motor vehicles, and also D-20 and D-30 howitzers in those directions," the general said.

Battles in Kherson direction

Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 15 Ukrainian personnel and five motor vehicles were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russia’s Aerospace Forces down Ukrainian Su-24 frontline bomber

Russian combat aircraft shot down a Ukrainian Su-24 frontline bomber in the Kharkov Region over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-24 plane near the settlement of Boguslavka in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses intercept five US-made HIMARS rockets

Russian air defense forces destroyed 16 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and intercepted five rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities intercepted five rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed 16 unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Zaliman and Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Vladimirovka, Vasilevka and Pavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Berestovoye and Lozovaya in the Kharkov Region and Alyoshki in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 404 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 224 helicopters, 3,544 unmanned aerial vehicles, 414 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,384 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,071 multiple rocket launchers, 4,415 field artillery guns and mortars and 9,073 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.