Russia, China to maintain close coordination in foreign policy, diplomat says

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing will maintain their close level of coordination in formulating foreign policy on all issues, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Undoubtedly, Russia and China will continue to closely coordinate their foreign policies on all relevant matters," she noted.

When commenting on Moscow’s position on the issue of Taiwan, Zakharova pointed out that Russia had earlier highlighted its commitment to the "One China" principle.

"Russia’s position on the issue of Taiwan has been formalized in the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation Between the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation, signed on July 16, 2001. It has also been put on record in the Joint Statement on Deepening the Russian-Chinese Comprehensive Partnership and Strategic Cooperation for a New Era, adopted at the recent Russian-Chinese talks," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman concluded.