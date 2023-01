UNITED NATIONS, January 14. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will gather on January 17 to discuss the situation around the Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Russia’s initiative, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

In turn, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyansky said on his Telegram channel that Russia was planning to invite a representative of the Moscow Patriarchate to speak at the meeting.