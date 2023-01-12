Russia widens blacklist against UK politicians, security officials, journalists

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Moscow has expanded its sanctions stop-list for British nationals, blackballing 36 politicians, security officials and journalists from the UK, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"In view of the UK government’s anti-Russian course, which continues actively employing a mechanism of personal sanctions and wages an intensive propaganda campaign with the aim of discrediting and isolating our country on the international stage, a decision was made to additionally include in Russia’s stop-list a number of [UK] Cabinet members, security officials and UK press corps (36 names in total)," the statement from the ministry reads.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, by having intentionally refused to hold a constructive dialogue, London "keeps extending the line of confrontation and together with Washington spreads false information about Russia, fomenting Russophobe sentiments."

"We are forced to remind you that the hostile actions and aggressive rhetoric of UK officials would not be left without an adequate response, while the support of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime will cost its Western masters dearly. History teaches us that not everyone is able to comprehend obvious facts," the statement from the ministry added.