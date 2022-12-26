Putin not planning to attend pre-New Year's Cabinet meeting

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not intend to be present at the last Cabinet meeting of the outgoing year, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters this Monday.

"No, he does not plan to do so," Peskov said, answering a question on whether Putin intends to attend Wednesday’s scheduled government meeting.

"There is no such rule set in stone" that the head of state is obliged to communicate with the Cabinet before the New Year, the Kremlin press secretary stressed. "Putin is so frequently in contact with Cabinet members and the Prime Minister right now that, to put it in a nutshell, the opportunity to sum up this year’s results and convey New Year’s congratulatory wishes appears very often," he noted.