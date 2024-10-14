US should bear responsibility for South Korea's UAV incidents, Kim’s sister says

SEOUL, October 14. /TASS/. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, stated that the US should be held ultimately responsible for the infiltration of South Korean drones into Pyongyang, the Korean Central News Agency quoted her as saying.

"We know that scum from the South Korean military departments are behind the incidents of UAV infiltration into Pyongyang," the statement said.

"Since the nuclear-armed state is facing a violation of its sovereignty due to the mutts tamed by the Americans, their master should be held responsible," the deputy chief of the department of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea stated.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry earlier issued a statement claiming that South Korean drones violated Pyongyang's airspace three times in October to distribute leaflets. Seoul initially responded by stating that the military had not launched drones into the DPRK, but later admitted that civic organizations or activists might have done so. The North Korean defense minister subsequently mentioned that authorities could neither confirm nor deny Pyongyang's claims. The North Korean Defense Ministry later indicated that it believed the South Korean military was involved in the incidents due to the technical features of the UAVs used, which "require a runway or a launcher."

The UN Command, led by a US general, stated that it was aware of the People's Republic's claims regarding UAV infiltration into Pyongyang. "The command is investigating the matter in strict accordance with the Armistice Agreement," the organization stated. The command is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the terms of the truce following the Korean War.