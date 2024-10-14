Russia should annually export 122 mln tons of foods — Agriculture Minister

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia needs to annually export 122 mln metric tons of foods in order to achieve objectives set in the presidential decree, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said at the plenary session of the Made in Russia Export Forum.

"What we expect by 2030? In accordance with the presidential decree we should have $55.2 bln of [food - TASS] exports by 2030. We broke this down into volumes. We have analytically that we are to annually deliver 122 mln metric tons of products to the market," Lut said.

Growth of food exports in physical terms will be just 18% by 2030, she noted. "Thus we make a conclusion that we should export more expensive products," the minister added,

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier set the task in his decree to increase agricultural exports by at least 1.5 times by 2030 as compared to the level of 2021. The production volume of the agricultural sector should grow by at least 25% as compared to 2021.