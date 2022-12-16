Situation on Syrian-Turkish border remains tricky — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The situation on the border between Turkey and Syria remains difficult, but it can be resolved if the concerns of both sides are taken into account, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Friday.

"The situation on the [Syrian-Turkish] border is, of course, difficult," he said, answering a reporter’s question. "But I believe that if we address the concerns of both sides <…> on the basis of firm commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, the situation can be resolved. Moreover, this outcome will be beneficial not only for both countries, but also for the entire region’s stability."

The deputy minister underscored that Russia was closely following the developments in Syria, including in the border zone.

"We value our cooperation within the Astana format that comprises Russia, Turkey and Iran, and it was very useful in promoting reconciliation in Syria," he said.

"The launch of the Constitutional Committee and its working process, as well as lines of communication between the sides, were made possible by the Astana format and cooperation between Turkey, Iran and Russia," the diplomat added.