Diplomat slams reports about Modi's alleged refusal to visit Moscow as misunderstanding

ST. PETERSBURG, December 13. /TASS/. The Western media reports about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged refusal to visit Russia this year are nothing but a misunderstanding, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

"There is some misunderstanding here. We know what [Kremlin Spokesman] Dmitry Peskov meant when he said that there were no plans for the Indian prime minister’s visit this year. I think this applies to this year, and next year will be quite eventful, there are a lot of international events: the SCO and BRICS summits, and bilateral meetings, so let us not anticipate events," the diplomat said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 13th Asian Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club, responding to a reporter’s request to comment on Modi's alleged refusal to come to Russia.

Earlier, Peskov commented on a Reuters story about the Indian prime minister's alleged refusal to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "At the end of the year, in fact, no meetings were planned. No one refused anything, just no contacts were scheduled," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out, "Next year's schedule will be coordinated."