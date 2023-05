MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-50 radar station in the Kharkov Region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"A US-made AN/TPQ-50 radar station was destroyed near the Kopanka settlement in the Kharkov Region," he noted.

According to Konashenkov, Russian aircraft and artillery forces hit 72 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, as well as Ukrainian troops and equipment in 89 areas.