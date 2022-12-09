Most acute problems with equipping army solved, all others to follow — Putin

BISHKEK, December 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured that the most acute problems with supplying the army with everything it needs during the country’s special military operation have been solved.

"We work with the Defense Ministry on a regular basis, we discuss these issues with them almost every day," the president told reporters on Friday. He acknowledged that "there have indeed been problems," and did not rule out that some still remained. "Though I am assured that they are becoming less and less frequent, that they are no longer as acute as they were at the beginning of this process related to mobilization," Putin said.

"The problems are far from being solved entirely, but it is a matter of time, the most acute ones, I think, have already been solved. We need some time to untwist the relevant industries," Putin said, adding that "the Industry Ministry is now actively engaged in this".