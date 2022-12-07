Russia to stop paying PABSEC membership fees, weigh further participation — official

BELGRADE, December 7. /TASS/. Russia will stop paying membership fees to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) and will weigh prospects for continued work at the organization, Chair of the State Duma Committee on Development of Civil Society, Issues of Public Associations and Religious Organizations, Acting Head of the Russian Federal Assembly’s permanent delegation to PABSEC Olga Timofeeva told a TASS correspondent on Wednesday.

"Today, we are suspending payment of membership fees because we actually cannot work at the organization, our credentials have not been confirmed. Today, we will see which mechanisms of work are possible if at all. At the session, the Ukrainian delegation made a true circus of the assembly attempting to blame all problems on Russia. They wanted to vote for each delegate on a name-by-name basis and under such conditions Russia found it unacceptable to continue its presence at the assembly," the official said.

She explained that the Ukrainians tried to exclude Russia from the organization which earlier it founded together with Turkey.