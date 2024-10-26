No Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities — agency

DUBAI, October 26. /TASS/. Israel did not target Iranian nuclear and strategic facilities in Saturday’s attack, Iran’s ShafaqNA news agency reported.

According to the media outlet, Iranian air defenses intercepted several Israeli projectiles. No civilian or military casualties were reported.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) facilities in western and southwestern Tehran were not hit by Israeli strikes, the Tasnim news agency said.

The Israeli army said earlier that it was conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks."