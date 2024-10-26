Israel did not target Iran’s oil facilities, Tehran airports — TV

DUBAI, October 26. /TASS/. Israel’s strikes targeted neither Iran’s oil facilities nor Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport nor Mehrabad International Airport in the Iranian capital, the Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, Israel tried to attack three military bases in the Tehran Province; Iran’s air defenses resisted the strikes.

The Israeli army said earlier that it was conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks."

Meanwhile, Iran’s Irna news agency reported that both airports were operating normally amid reports of explosions near Tehran. The Tasnim news agency said, citing sources, that the explosions could have been caused by the use of air defenses.