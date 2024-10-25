Over 5,000 delegates attend BRICS Summit in Kazan

KAZAN, October 25. /TASS/. More than 5,000 members of official delegations have arrived in Kazan to participate in the BRICS Summit, Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Shamil Gafarov told a briefing.

"There were 42 delegations, 24 heads of state, six international organizations, 36 countries, 5,255 members of official delegations," he said.

Gafarov noted that, at peak times, 5,029 people were accommodated across 73 locations in Kazan.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which has become a key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, was held in Kazan on October 22-24. On the second day of the event, its participants adopted the Kazan Declaration, focusing on the group’s development, global issues and the need to resolve regional crises, including in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The BRICS group was established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia joined the association. The Kazan Summit was the first time they participated as full members.