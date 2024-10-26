Israel carries out strikes on Iran’s missile manufacturing facilities — army statement

TEL AVIV, October 26. /TASS/. Israel has carried out strikes on Iran’s missile manufacturing facilities, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"Based on intelligence, Israeli Air Force aircraft struck missile manufacturing facilities used to produce the missiles that Iran fired at the State of Israel over the last year. These missiles posed a direct and immediate threat to the citizens of the State of Israel. Simultaneously, the IDF struck surface-to-air missile arrays and additional Iranian aerial capabilities," the statement reads.

"The State of Israel reserves the right to defend its citizens if the Iranian regime continues attacks against the State of Israel and its civilians. The IDF is conducting ongoing situational assessments and is ready to conduct defensive and offensive action," the army added.

The Israeli army said earlier that it was conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks."