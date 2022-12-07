Repair work begins on left-side passenger lanes of Crimean Bridge — official

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Repair activities have started on the left automobile segment of the Crimean Bridge, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on his Telegram channel.

"Following the completion of activities on the right side, we moved to the left side. Supplies and assembly of span structures have already been arranged. Out of 1,200 metric tons, 648 [metric tons] were delivered; about 15% of the total volume has been assembled. Dismantling of damaged spans is taking place simultaneously," the official said.

The main efforts for restoration of the automobile segment of the Crimean Bridge are planned to be completed in March 2023, Khusnullin added.

The traffic over the right automobile segment of the Crimean Bridge resumed on December 5.